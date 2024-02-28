Sora Investors LLC Has $15.01 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sora Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.4% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after buying an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $486.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,082,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,736,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,086 shares of company stock valued at $409,170,528 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

