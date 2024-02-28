Sora Investors LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,672. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. 2,578,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,006,195. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -603.90, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

