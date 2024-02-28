Sora Investors LLC Invests $4.70 Million in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,000. Sora Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of WEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WEX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.05. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $224.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at WEX

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,399 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,479. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.