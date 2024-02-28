Sora Investors LLC Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FLNC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $15.39. 1,344,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,244. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In related news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

