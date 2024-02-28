Sora Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Calix by 483.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 141,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 1.64. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

