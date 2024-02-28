Sora Investors LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Sora Investors LLC grew its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Sora Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of F5 worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in F5 by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in F5 by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $196,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.84. 89,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,617. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.72. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,249 shares of company stock worth $927,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

