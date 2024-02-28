Sora Investors LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sora Investors LLC trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Western Union makes up approximately 2.1% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sora Investors LLC owned 0.19% of Western Union worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 134.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Union by 92.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Union by 343.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WU. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. 1,111,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 55.95%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

