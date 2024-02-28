Sora Investors LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.6% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after buying an additional 769,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after buying an additional 658,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $175.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,407,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,697,492. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

