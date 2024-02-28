Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Sotera Health stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.77. 687,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,521. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.20.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,425,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 137,404 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

