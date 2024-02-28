Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Down 10.5%

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.52. 220,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 816,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a positive return on equity of 53.66%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

