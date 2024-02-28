Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.14 and last traded at $61.16. 60,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 436,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.21.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -80.78%.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Icahn Carl C raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 10,844,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,264,000 after purchasing an additional 324,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,828,000 after purchasing an additional 436,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,233,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

