SPACE ID Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67.25 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $289.66 million and approximately $67.25 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,731,152 tokens. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 485,731,152.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.58623908 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $50,719,879.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

