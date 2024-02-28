Sprott Inc. (SII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.336 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at C$51.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.41. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$38.43 and a 12 month high of C$52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Several research firms recently commented on SII. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sprott from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sprott from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

