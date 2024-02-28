SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.60

Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.60 and last traded at $114.60, with a volume of 9870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.22.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

