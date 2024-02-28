SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSRM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.38. 2,779,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $888.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $178,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

