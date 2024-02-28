STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. STAAR Surgical updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70 EPS.

STAA opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 6,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $190,156.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,544,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,049,723.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 345,056 shares of company stock worth $10,347,074. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. FMR LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 116.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

