STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.96 million.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 216,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 0.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 177,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,583,553.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,537,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,098,775.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 345,056 shares of company stock worth $10,347,074 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

