Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

