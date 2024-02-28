Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,227 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 113,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 231,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 615,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 184,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.