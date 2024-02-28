Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Matinas BioPharma worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTNB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8,516.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 559,975 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 949.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 147,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

MTNB opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

