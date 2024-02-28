Stantec (NYSE:STN) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.21

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.21 and last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 23339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STN. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,514,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Stantec by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,409,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,542,000 after purchasing an additional 338,459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Stantec by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 327,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stantec by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,198,000 after purchasing an additional 320,602 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,553,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

