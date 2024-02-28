Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 496,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 179.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 302,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,338 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.