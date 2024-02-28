Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 496,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 179.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 302,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,338 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SBUX opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
