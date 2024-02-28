Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE) Director Cyrus Driver Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Driver bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.
Starr Peak Mining Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of CVE STE opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. Starr Peak Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.88.
About Starr Peak Mining
