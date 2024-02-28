Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE) Director Cyrus Driver Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Driver bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

Starr Peak Mining Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CVE STE opened at C$0.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. Starr Peak Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.88.

About Starr Peak Mining

Featured Stories

Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec; the Rousseau Gold Property located in Canada; and the Turgeon Lake Gold Property located in the east of the Rousseau Gold Property.

