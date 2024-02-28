Status One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.48 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $174.96 million and approximately $13.48 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00014949 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00016167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,840.26 or 1.00052232 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 422,160.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.78 or 0.00174383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008087 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,501,399 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,501,398.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04370494 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $10,604,688.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.