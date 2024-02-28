Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Stepan has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Stepan has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Stepan Stock Down 0.0 %

SCL stock opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stepan has a 12 month low of $63.60 and a 12 month high of $106.08. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $532.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stepan by 226.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 306.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stepan during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stepan by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

