Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.850-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $106.09. 431,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,117. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $113.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

