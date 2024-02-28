Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.

Steven Madden Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,554. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Steven Madden

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.