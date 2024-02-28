Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Steven Madden also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS.
Steven Madden Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ SHOO traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,554. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37.
Steven Madden Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 37.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.
