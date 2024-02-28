StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.57. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Research analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Stories

