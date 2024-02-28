StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.45.

SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. Seagen has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.74 and a 200-day moving average of $217.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Seagen by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

