StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.45.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SGEN
Seagen Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Seagen by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
See Also
