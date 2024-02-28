StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ADES opened at $3.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.