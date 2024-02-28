StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.59 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 254,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

