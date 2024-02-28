StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $669,651.15, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Athersys by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 438.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

