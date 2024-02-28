StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Enservco by 74.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enservco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

