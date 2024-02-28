StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jaguar Health by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Recommended Stories

