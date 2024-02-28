StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 111,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

