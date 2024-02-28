StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Position Cut by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,540,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,005 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 1.13% of StoneCo worth $37,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 103.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 628,698 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,180,000 after purchasing an additional 249,020 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 15.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 2.43. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

