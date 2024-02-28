Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.
View Our Latest Analysis on LRN
Insider Transactions at Stride
Institutional Trading of Stride
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 348.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride Stock Down 1.1 %
LRN opened at $57.66 on Friday. Stride has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stride will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Stride Company Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.