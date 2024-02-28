Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 348.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN opened at $57.66 on Friday. Stride has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stride will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

