Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.33.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
About Suncorp Group
