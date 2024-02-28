Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY remained flat at $10.13 during trading on Wednesday. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150. Suncorp Group has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

