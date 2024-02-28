Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY remained flat at $10.13 during trading on Wednesday. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150. Suncorp Group has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.
About Suncorp Group
