SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,000 shares during the quarter. SunOpta comprises 1.5% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 0.85% of SunOpta worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 65.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,904,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SunOpta by 3,256.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 1,061,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 890,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

SunOpta Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:STKL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 337,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. SunOpta Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

