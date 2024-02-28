Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.52. 280,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,410,000 after acquiring an additional 461,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $15,287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 427.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 369,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $10,496,000.

SUPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.