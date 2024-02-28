Susquehanna Cuts Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target to $14.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATSG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATSG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 489,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $826.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.