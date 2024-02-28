S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) is Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed comprises about 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $348,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 487,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

S&W Seed Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

