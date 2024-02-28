Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.65

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $57.54, with a volume of 84394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,597,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,167,000 after purchasing an additional 690,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 396,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,292,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after purchasing an additional 259,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

