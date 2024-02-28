Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. 700,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,197. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $23,501,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $16,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,335,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after buying an additional 718,051 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $12,816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,506,000 after buying an additional 548,809 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on SNDX
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Syndax Pharmaceuticals
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.