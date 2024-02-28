Synectics plc (LON:SNX) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Synectics’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SNX stock traded down GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 177.20 ($2.25). 19,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of £31.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,650.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 158.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.48. Synectics has a 12 month low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.54).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Tuesday.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

