Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 659,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 40,652 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 98,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

