Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 200.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after buying an additional 140,859 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 53.2% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 54,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

