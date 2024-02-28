Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $151,056,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after acquiring an additional 674,785 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 34.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after acquiring an additional 522,257 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

