Synovus Financial Corp Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.